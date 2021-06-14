Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Post -$1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($1.17). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

ZYME traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,155. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zymeworks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zymeworks by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

