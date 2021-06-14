Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. The Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.42. 319,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,064,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

