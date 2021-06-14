Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.15 Million

Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce $331.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.61 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $146.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 557,252 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 126,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,024,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

