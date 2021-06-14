Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Announce $2.15 EPS

Brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $2.12. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hubbell by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,859,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,014. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

