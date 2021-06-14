Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.02). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Dawson James upped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $41,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 80,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

