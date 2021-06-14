Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.72. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after purchasing an additional 187,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 402,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.