Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post $0.67 EPS

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.72. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after purchasing an additional 187,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 402,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.