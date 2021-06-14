Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post sales of $336.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.90 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $296.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.76. The stock had a trading volume of 118,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

