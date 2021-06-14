AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $39,758,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,221,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.84 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

