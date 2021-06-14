Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,981 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp comprises 2.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

ABCB opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.06. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

