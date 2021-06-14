American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman Sells $387,840.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $792.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Software by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMSWA. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

