American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $101.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

