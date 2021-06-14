American International Group Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 420,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

