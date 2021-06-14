American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after buying an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT opened at $55.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,586 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

