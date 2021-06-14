American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $8,224,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,066,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.11. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $193,372.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,126 shares of company stock worth $7,033,586. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

