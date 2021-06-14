American International Group Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDYA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $20.89 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $687.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. On average, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

