American International Group Inc. Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MVB Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,781,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MVBF shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

MVBF opened at $42.15 on Monday. MVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $489.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

