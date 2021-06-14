American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 331,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 124,752 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,955,000 after buying an additional 399,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.86 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

