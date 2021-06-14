American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Alliance Securities raised their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.