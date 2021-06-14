Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cim LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,293.37. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,503.35 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

