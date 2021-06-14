ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Up 4.2%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.19. Approximately 1,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,570. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 23.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

