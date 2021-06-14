Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.23). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%.

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 10,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,833. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.42.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $405,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,365,699.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,572 shares of company stock worth $1,127,182. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

