Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,513.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,526.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,351.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

