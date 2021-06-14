Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Kraton worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,597,000 after purchasing an additional 273,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kraton by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 307,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter worth about $10,422,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

KRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

