Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Kearny Financial by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,662,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kearny Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.53 on Monday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.