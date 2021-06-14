Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $76.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

