Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 400 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 58.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 57.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Heska by 3.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska stock opened at $206.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -242.61 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $81.98 and a 12 month high of $217.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.