Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 330 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE:USPH opened at $120.42 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,069 shares of company stock worth $963,254 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.