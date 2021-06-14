Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.47

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 2587472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

