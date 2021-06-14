Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 468.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.97. 206,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,616,352. The stock has a market cap of $576.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

