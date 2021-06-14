Alchemy Pay Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $3.53 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00340418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00148264 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00208227 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001349 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

