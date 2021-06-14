Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$10.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.65. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.89 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6288157 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.83.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.