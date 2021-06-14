Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Short Interest Update

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the May 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJAX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,213,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,734,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter worth approximately $19,364,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter worth $16,395,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at $10,260,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJAX opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Ajax I has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

