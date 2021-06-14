Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €115.38 ($135.75).

EPA AIR opened at €112.36 ($132.19) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €101.34. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

