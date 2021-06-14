Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,980,000 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 13th total of 27,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.44 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,179,253 shares of company stock worth $163,632,642 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $9,583,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $5,255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

