Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 423,247 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.