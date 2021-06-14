Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $212,000 Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

