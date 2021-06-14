Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 9,338 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $101.71 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.14 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

