Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 71.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Washington Federal by 500.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAFD opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

