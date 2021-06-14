Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 12.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 118,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.53 million, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.