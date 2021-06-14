Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 18,694 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cloudera by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth about $31,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth about $14,104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after acquiring an additional 970,727 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

