Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 6,466 SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,696 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 851,113 shares of company stock worth $26,152,888. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

