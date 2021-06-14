Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IMGN. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.