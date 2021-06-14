Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Down 78.8% in May

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the May 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Agritek stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Agritek has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Agritek Company Profile
