Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AGXXF opened at $4.22 on Monday. Agilyx AS has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27.

About Agilyx AS

Agilyx AS engages in the chemical recycling of post-use plastics back into plastics, chemical intermediates, and low carbon fuels. The company develops systems and technologies to transform non-recyclable plastics into a range of valuable products; and produces styrene monomers from waste polystyrene, as well as offers refinery grade crude oil feedstock.

