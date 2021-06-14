Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

