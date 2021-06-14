Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $9.83 Million in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,827,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.65. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

