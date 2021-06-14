Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $124.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

