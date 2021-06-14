Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

