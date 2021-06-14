Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of SUN opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.