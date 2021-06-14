Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 72,200 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of MGIC Investment worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,238.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 186,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 914,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.